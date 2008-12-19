Steve Cohen Adding Breakfast Room, "His" Dressing Area To Greenwich Mansion

SAC’s Steve Cohen already has a 35,000-square-foot mansion, but he was getting a little cramped. Fortunately, the Greenwich planning and zoning commission approved his proposal to add more than 1,000-square-feet to his house.



Dealbook: The planning and zoning commission in Greenwich., Conn., has voted 5-to-0 in favour of his application for a special permit to add about 1,145 square feet to the house, according to a notice posted on the commission’s Web site.

The house already sports a basketball court, an indoor pool and an ice rink complete with a garage for the Zamboni machine. What more is in store?

According to this story by The New York Times’s Peter Applebome, the add-on was to include more storage, a garden room, a breakfast room and an expansion of the “his” dressing room.

