Every Steven Yeun movie ranked by critics

Mirror Releasing/Focus Features/Universal Pictures/RLJE Films 20th Century Fox/CGV Arthouse Steven Yeun has starred in several critically acclaimed movies including ‘Sorry to Bother You,’ ‘Mayhem,’ and’Burning.’

Steven Yeun is best known for playing Glenn Rhee in AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

Yeun is one of Hollywood’s most interesting leading men, demonstrated by his latest movie “Minari.”

Insider has ranked every one of his movies by Rotten Tomatoes scores.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Steven Yeun is best known for playing Glenn Rhee in AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” but the actor’s career is set to reach new heights with his new movie “Minari,” which could earn him an Oscar nomination.

“Minari” is the latest critically acclaimed movie in Yeun’s short but impressive filmography. Yeun’s eclectic list of movies range from ambitious sci-fi comedies to slick and stylish action-horrors with slow-burning dramas mixed in for good measure.

Yeun is proving to be one of the most versatile and interesting leading men in Hollywood. Insider have put together a list of Yeun’s movies ranked by their Rotten Tomatoes scores. Scroll down to see which movie comes out on top.

Steven Yeun played Bo in the 2017 animated movie “The Star”

Sony Pictures Releasing ‘The Star’ was directed by Timothy Reckart.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 42%

This animated movie tells the tale of the Nativity and the birth of Jesus through the eyes of a brave little donkey called Bo – voiced by Yeun.

There’s actually a smattering of A-listers in this movie, including Mariah Carey, Oprah Winfrey, and the late, great Oscar-winner Christopher Plummer.

Yeun played Kenny in 2014’s ambitious sci-fi movie “I Origins”

Fox Searchlight Pictures ‘I Origins’ was directed by Mike Cahill.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 53%

This mysterious drama follows a biologist and his lab partner uncovering strange secrets that may change human society drastically.

Although this movie is sometimes too ambitious for its own good, this is a unique, intriguing watch with Yeun as Michael Pitt’s lab assistant.

In 2017, Yeun played Derek Cho in the stylish action-horror “Mayhem”

RLJE Films 20th Century Fox ‘Mayhem’ was directed by Joe Lynch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 84%

Yeun took his filmography in another direction with this graphic and stylish horror also starring Samantha Weaving.

No stranger to deadly viruses, Yeun plays a white collar worker whose office block is infected with a virus that brings out violent tendencies in those infected. Part action, part horror, part social satire – this is a Tarantino-esque thriller.

Yeun appeared as K in Bong Joon Ho’s Netflix movie “Okja”

Netflix/Next Entertainment World ‘Okja’ was directed by Bong Joon Ho.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Yeun collaborated with “Parasite” director Bong Joon Ho for this Netflix movie that follows a little girl trying to prevent a multinational company with dark motives from stealing a strange creature (Okja) she has come to be friends with.

Like all Bong movies, this is a real genre blender, but Yeun stands out as an animal rights activist who also serves as a translator.

Yeun played Squeeze in the outlandish and highly-original sci-fi comedy “Sorry to Bother You” in 2018

Mirror Releasing/Focus Features/Universal Pictures ‘Sorry to Bother You’ was directed by Boots Riley.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Directed by music producer and rapper Boots Riley, “Sorry to Bother You” is a dark comedy that follows a struggling telemarketer discovering the key to success and launching himself into a world of greed and strange secrets.

While Lakeith Stanfield stars as telemarketer Cassius, Yeun has a key role as his colleague-turned-union organiser Squeeze, who arranges protests and riots against their corporate employers.

Yeun wowed critics in 2018 when he played Ben in the South Korean mystery-thriller “Burning”

CGV Arthouse ‘Burning’ was directed by Lee Chang-dong.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Yeun delivered a stunning performance in this slow-burning mystery thriller that, like “Parasite,” is best enjoyed the less you know about it going in.

Yeun plays Ben, a mysterious guy who has a secret hobby. That’s all you need to know. Go into it, and enjoy Yeun’s masterful performance.

Yeun played Jacob in the 2021 Oscar-hopeful “Minari”

A24 ‘Minari’ is directed by Lee Isaac Chung

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Yeun’s career may reach new heights with Lee Isaac Chung’s perfect movie “Minari.” Yeun plays Jacob Yi, the father in a family of South Korean immigrants who try to make it in Arkansas in the 1980s.

Yeun gives probably his best performance yet in this movie, and has been nominated for a SAG Award and a Critics Choice award for best actor. He is tipped to earn an Oscar nomination.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.