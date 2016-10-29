Actor Steven Yeun shows Conan O'Brien how he's bouncing back from 'The Walking Dead'

Warning: Spoilers ahead if you haven’t watched the season-seven premiere of AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”

Steven Yeun is handling the big twist for his character on Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” pretty well.

Viewers were horrified when the show’s new big bad, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), took another life when he executed Glenn (Yeun) because Daryl (Norman Reedus) was acting out.

But Yeun told Conan O’Brien he has already moved on.

“I’m ok. Actually, I got a new job already,” the actor said on Thursday’s “Conan” on TBS. “Actually, I stand in for you at rehearsal.”

O’Brien then explained that he and sidekick Andy Richter don’t come in for show rehearsals and O’Brien had recently heard the show found a stand-in for him. Well, Yeun is that guy.

The show then rolled a montage of Yeun on the job. He has O’Brien’s lines down, gets his hair to a reasonably close height (and colour), and has even found a stand-in for Richter (whom “TWD” fans will appreciate).

Watch the video below:

