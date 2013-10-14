One Of The Most Popular 'Walking Dead' Actors Almost Wasn't On The Show

AMC Steven Yeun (Glenn) on ‘The Walking Dead’

During “The Walking Dead” panel at New York Comic Con, it was revealed one of the show’s most popular stars almost wasn’t on the AMC hit.

Steven Yeun, who plays Glenn on the show, said before the series’ start, he auditioned for a new ABC series.

However, it didn’t work out and Yeun didn’t get the part.

“I thought I killed it, and I was crushed,” said Yeun.

The actor said about a month later, he landed a role on “The Walking Dead” as a sidekick to main lead Andrew Lincoln and the show became a break-out hit.

“If I had booked that other show, I couldn’t have done ‘The Walking Dead,'” said Yeun.

As for that ABC series? Yeun said it ended up getting cancelled.

While he didn’t name the show, here are a few ABC series that were cancelled during the 2010-2011 year, the same time “The Walking Dead” began.

“Better With You”

“Boston Med”

“Detroit 1-8-7”

“Downfall”

“My Generation”

“Off the Map”

“No Ordinary Family”

“The Gates”

“Scoundrels”

“V”

Season four of “The Walking Dead” premieres tonight on AMC at 9 p.m.

