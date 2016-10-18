UKIP leadership favourite Steven Woolfe quits the 'ungovernable' party after fight

Oscar Williams-Grut
Steven WoolfeCarl Court / Getty Images

Steven Woolfe has quit UKIP.

Woolfe was favourite to replace Nigel Farage as leader of the party but was hospitalised in Brussels earlier this month in an alleged fight with a UKIP MEP.

The BBC and Lucy Fisher, senior political correspondent with The Times, are reporting that Woolfe, also an MEP, has issued a statement saying the party is “ungovernable without Nigel Farage leading it and without the referendum cause to unite it.” He is abandoning his leadership bid and resigning the party.

 

 

NOW WATCH: This animated map shows how religion spread across the world

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.