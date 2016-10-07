PICTURE: Steven Woolfe smiling in hospital as he recovers from a life-threatening punch

Steven Woolfe, the UKIP MEP who was allegedly punched in the head by a colleague on Thursday, has been pictured in hospital smiling and recovering after suffering serious head injuries.

The Manchester-born politician collapsed and suffered two seizures after he was allegedly punched during a fight with UKIP defence spokesperson Mike Hookem. Hookem, UKIP’s defence spokesperson, denies the allegation.

Woolfe, the front-runner to succeed Diane James as UKIP leader, was suffering from “life-threatening” injuries when he was taken to a Strasbourg hospital. However, he is now on the road to recovery.

In a statement released yesterday, Woolfe, who is the pro-Brexit party’s migration spokesperson, said: “The CT scan has shown that there is no blood clot in the brain. At the moment I am feeling brighter, happier, and smiling as ever.

“As a precaution, I am being kept in overnight awaiting secondary tests to make sure everything is fine.”

Woolfe offered to “reach out a hand of friendship” to Hookem, who reportedly “made a few choice words” on speculation that Woolfe was considering defecting to Theresa May’s ruling Tory party before entering the upcoming leadership contest.

