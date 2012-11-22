Ex-Inmate Insists He Had A Bizarre Conversation With James Holmes

Stevem Unruh (L) and James Holmes

Photo: Mugshots.com/Business Insider

A former inmate who has been widely discredited by law enforcement is sticking to his story that he had a four-hour conversation with the man accused of killing a dozen people in a Colorado movie theatre.One thing that former inmate, Steven Unruh, can prove is that he was in the same detention facility the night of James Holmes’ alleged crimes, the Denver Westword blog reports.



Unruh says he heard James Holmes hitting his cell wall with his fists and “then running slamming his body and his head into a wall.” He claims he convinced the accused killer he shouldn’t try to kill himself because he needed to repent for his crimes, Unruh told Westword blog.

Holmes allegedly told Unruh “he felt like he was in a video game” during the alleged rampage.

Unruh, who has a history of drug and theft charges, was released from prison in January after serving six years on a methamphetamine charge.

But he was arrested again on drug and theft charges and was being held in the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office Detention Facility on July 19 — only hours before Holmes allegedly opened fire on the movie theatre.

The former inmate claims he saw officers bring Holmes into the holding cell, even though Holmes’ head was covered by a hood.

Police say it’s not possible the two men could have spoken because of the layout of the booking area.

“Even if they were in booking at the same time, they couldn’t shout from one cell to another like that,” Capt. Vince Sauter told Westword. “For someone to say they were communicating with this person — it can’t happen.”

Holmes was hospitalized last week after another apparently “half-hearted” suicide attempt, The Huffington Post and other reported.

