Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Just Bought An Insane 1,200 Horsepower Convertible

Photo: Courtesy Hennessey Performance

Steven Tyler, the lead singer of legendary American rock band Aerosmith and American Idol judge, is known for his flamboyant demeanor on and off stage.Apparently, offstage, that includes his taste in cars.



According to Top Gear, Steven Tyler just took delivery of the very first Hennessey Venom GT Spyder. The big-lipped singer got the first of just five cars that will be built this year.

This is one car that is as fast as it looks. The Lotus Exige-based Venom ditches the Toyota engine and has a 1,244 horsepower twin-turbo V8. The car also weighs just 2,743 pounds.

Photo: Courtesy Hennessey Performance

You read that right. The power-to-weight ratio is insane.The car can get to 200 MPH in 16 seconds. A Smart car takes 16 seconds to reach 60 MPH.

The price tag for all of this outrageous performance? The Venom Spyder has a starting price tag in the $1.1 million range.

While it hasn’t been officially certified yet, Hennessey believes that this ride could be the fastest car in the world. We’re waiting to see that top speed run happen.

In other breaking news, we also now know that Steven Tyler wears sandals with socks.

Take a look at the car — and the fashion faux pas — below:

Photo: Courtesy Hennessey Performance

Take a look at how another supercar is built >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.