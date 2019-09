Rock legend and zanny American Idol judge Steven Tyler sang the national anthem before today’s AFC Championship game in New England.



As you may have predicted, it was straight-up awful.

In American Idol-ese, it was somewhere between “a little pitchy” and “the wrong song choice.”

Here’s the video:

