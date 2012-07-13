IT'S OFFICIAL: Steven Tyler Announces He's Exiting 'American Idol'

Well, that was fast. Not Ellen DeGeneres-fast, but Kara DioGuardi-fast.After two seasons on the hit Fox reality show, judge Steven Tyler announced Thursday that he will not return for season 12 of “American Idol.”



“I’ve decided it’s time for me to let go of my mistress ‘American Idol’ before she boils my rabbit,” says Tyler in a statement. “I strayed from my first love, Aerosmith, and I’m back.”

Tyler says the band plans to release their next album Music From Another Dimension! on November 6.

“Idol” co-creator and executive producer Simon Fuller responded in a statement saying, “I completely understand his desire to get back to his life as the singer in America’s greatest-ever rock band. ‘American Idol’ will miss him!”

As for his replacement, let the Adam Lambert rumours continue.

And Tyler may not be the only judge leaving “Idol,” as Jennifer Lopez is also hinting at a departure.

Check out the video below to see her wishy-washy comments regarding returning to the show.



