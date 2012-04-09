Steven Stamkos Makes History On Final Day Of NHL Season

During the 1995-96 season, both Mario Lemeiux and Jaromir Jagr scored 60 goals. Since then, it had only happened once, when Alex Ovechkin scored 65 goals for the Washington Capitals in 2007-08.



Well, Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning joined that group on the final day of the regular season, when he netted this third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets.

Stamkos is just the 20th player in NHL history to score 60 goals in one season.

Here’s the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.