Watch Composer John Williams Test The 'E.T.' Theme Song For Steven Spielberg

The 30th anniversary edition of “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” revealed an early audition of Henry Thomas as Elliot crying, and now we’re getting a look at the making of the film’s iconic theme.



The nearly two minute take shows Stephen Spielberg alongside composer John Williams figuring out the both the track and how to place the music with a specific scene featuring Thomas (Elliot).

There’s not much to it, but it’s a cool short clip at the inner makings of one of Spielberg’s most memorable films.

The video is also featured on the 30th anniversary edition.

Check it out below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

