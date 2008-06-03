Steven Spielberg Suspiciously Shows Support For Singed Universal Studios

Variety notes that Steven Spielberg walked the lot with Universal Studios COO Ron Meyer, describing the director as a “longtime fixture” at Universal who helped rebuild the park after a similar fire in 1990. Hmmm….And he just happened to show up Sunday to lend his support. Wonder how Paramount feels about the fact that Spielberg is still so chummy with his Universal buddies, particularly amidst rumours that Spielberg is all but certain to leave the Viacom studio when his contract expires this fall? Leaving to join up with Universal under the guise of bringing in business to help the studio recover from the economic loss caused by the fire would be a generous way to ankle from Paramount.



Variety also claims that after the 1990 fire, “the New York street was rebuilt with reengineered facades that were meant to offer fire retardation and protection, but a fire department spokesman said Sunday’s blaze overwhelmed those safety measures.” That’s great. Here’s hoping the replacement fire-retardent facades actually work.

