Steven Spielberg's DreamWorks Wish List

As DreamWorks and Paramount begin the classic break-up ritual of dividing up your shared stuff, it seems Steven Spielberg already has his eye on 40 or so of the more than 200 projects in the, er, works, at DreamWorks. The more he and his team can wrest away from Paramount the better, since the new DreamWorks is literally starting with a clean slate.



LAT: This week DreamWorks and parent Paramount Pictures will begin the thorny task of unwinding their business ties, specifically as it applies to more than 200 movie projects in development at DreamWorks that are owned by Paramount.

Those projects will be of particular interest to Steven Spielberg and his associate Stacey Snider because the new DreamWorks, backed by India’s Reliance ADA Group, will essentially open its doors with a bare cupboard. Some of the hoped-for movies have been in the works at DreamWorks for years, and would provide a valuable jump-start for the new venture.

Among the 40 or so on Spielberg’s A-list, which he wants to stay involved with either as a director and/or producer, are “Tintin,” a $130-million motion-capture film which Paramount is considering bankrolling; “Lincoln,” adapted from Doris Kearns Goodwin’s biography of the 16th president with Liam Neeson expected to star; “39 Clues,” based on a series of adventure books and games from Scholastic; “St. Agnes Stand,” adapted from Thomas Eidson’s western novel about a reluctant hero in the 1860s; “Atlantis Rising,” a sci-fi thriller based on the comic books series of the same name; and “Children of The Lamp,” also from a series of Scholastic books, about a family of genies who pass for humans.

The LAT also repeats what we noted yesterday that JP Morgan still has to raise the up to $700 million debt component of this deal, but adds that all of the financing has to be in place before DreamWorks can start making movies.

The Times also raises the question of what will happen to those DreamWorkers Spielberg decides not to take with him. Want answers, nervous employees? Too bad! Spielberg’s in London right now on vacation. All the better to not answer questions about his new deal.

See Also: Hard Part Of DreamWorks-Paramount Separation Just Beginning

DreamWorks Finally Closes Reliance Deal, Paramount “Clears The Way” For DW Execs, Employees To Leave

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.