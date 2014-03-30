38 Years After 'Jaws,' I Still Think About Getting Eaten Every Time I Go In The Water

A fun picture from @ClassicPics of a young Steven Spielberg on the set of “Jaws” in 1974…

The fake shark whose mouth Spielberg is climbing into was nicknamed “Bruce.”

When I was 10, and the movie came out, my friends and I all tried to impress one another by crowing about how fake the shark looked. Of course, in the movie theatre, it didn’t look fake at all. I avoided swimming in the ocean for the next five years. And now, 38 years later, I still think about getting eaten every time I go in the water.

