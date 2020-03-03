Steven Spielberg is one of the wealthiest filmmakers in the world. Take a look at what the billionaire's life is really like, from his $184 million yacht to his 28-year marriage.

AP Images Steven Spielberg is estimated to be worth between $US3.7 billion and $US6 billion.

Billionaire filmmaker Steven Spielberg is one of Hollywood’s most well-known and celebrated figures.

Over his more than 50-year film career, Spielberg has directed and produced more than 100 feature films that have made more than $US25 billion at the box office.He’s the cofounder and principal partner of movie production company DreamWorks Studios.

His net worth is estimated at somewhere between $US3.6 billion and $US6.18 billion.

The Hollywood billionaire has been married for more than 28 years, has seven children, and has owned real estate in California, New York City, and the Hamptons.

Here’s a look at what Spielberg’s life is really like.

American filmmaker Steven Spielberg is one of the most celebrated figures in Hollywood.

Spielberg has directed and produced more than 100 feature films that have made more than $US25 billion at the box office.

He’s the principal partner of movie production studio DreamWorks Studios, which he cofounded in 1994 alongside Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen.

REUTERS/Peter Morgan PM/HB David Geffen, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and Steven Spielberg.

Source: Amblin

Spielberg is also one of the richest people in Hollywood.

Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

Forbes estimates Spielberg’s net worth to be $US3.6 billion, while Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index puts it at a much higher $US6.18 billion.

Most of Spielberg’s wealth has come from his films, but he’s also a consultant for Universal theme parks.

Reuters An attraction featuring Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jaws’ at a preview of Universal Studios Japan in 2001.

He also profited from the sale of DreamWorks Animation to NBCUniversal for $US3.8 billion in 2016, according to Forbes.

Spielberg was interested in film from an early age.

AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, he made eight-millimetre films with his friends as a teenager.

He sometimes made horror films with his younger sisters.

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello Steven Spielberg poses with his mother and three sisters at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills in 1995.

Source: CNN

Spielberg’s first feature film was “Firelight,” which was released in 1964.

IMDb describes the storyline as “menacing flying saucers attack the citizens of a town.”

Spielberg attended college at the California State University, Long Beach after being rejected from the University of Southern California (USC) School of Cinema Arts twice.

Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock Long Beach, California.

Source: CNN

He later dropped out of college after he was offered a job at Universal Studios, but he came back and finished his bachelor’s degree in Film Production and Electronic Arts in 2002.

AP Photo/Nick Ut Steven Spielberg looks on during ceremonies where he received his college degree at the California State University, Long Beach, in 2002.

Source: Bloomberg

Spielberg became a prominent figure in Hollywood after the release of his 1975 movie “Jaws,” which is considered the first “summer blockbuster.”

Source: CNN

It made $US60 million within the first month that it was in theatres.

Universal Pictures

Source: CNN

Spielberg went on to direct mega-hits including “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” about a gentle alien who becomes stranded on Earth, as well as “Jurassic Park” and “Schindler’s List.”

Universal Pictures

Source: Amblin

In 1998, “Saving Private Ryan” won Spielberg that year’s Academy Award for best director.

Paramount Pictures

Source: Bloomberg

In 1981, Spielberg released “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark,” starring Harrison Ford, which was the year’s highest grossing film.

Source: IMDb

On the set of the sequel, the 1984 film “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” Spielberg met and became close with actress Kate Capshaw.

Bryn Colton/Getty Image Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw.

Source: IMDb

In the film, Capshaw played cabaret singer Willie Scott, the female lead, alongside Harrison Ford.

Paramount Pictures/IMDb Harrison Ford and Kate Capshaw in ‘Indiana Jones: The Temple of Doom.’

Source: IMDb

Spielberg and Capshaw married in 1991 and will celebrate their 29th anniversary in October 2020.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: IMDb

Spielberg was previously married to actress Amy Irving. The couple shares a son, Max, who is also in the acting business.

AP Photo Amy Irving and Steven Spielberg in 1988.

Source: Los Angeles Times

Spielberg and Capshaw share six children, including two from a previous marriage and two who were adopted.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Kate Capshaw, Theo Spielberg, Steven Spielberg, Sasha Spielberg, Sawyer Spielberg, and Jessica Capshaw.

Theo Spielberg, who was adopted, and Jessica Capshaw are Kate Capshaw’s children from a previous marriage.

Capshaw and Spielberg share four more children: Sasha Spielberg, Sawyer Spielberg, and Destry Allyn Spielberg, and adopted daughter Mikaela.

Mikaela Spielberg, who recently revealed a history of sexual abuse and aspirations to be a sex worker, was arrested on a domestic assault charge in Nashville over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Several of the Spielberg children are involved in creative industries.

Casey Rodgers/Invision for Nokia/AP Images Theo and Sasha Spielberg perform onstage at the Nokia MixRadio Launch Event on Nov. 21, 2013 in Los Angeles.

Theo, who was adopted in Capshaw’s previous marriage, and Sasha formed an indie folk rock band called Wardell in 2012 and have since toured with Ryan Adams and opened for Vampire Weekend, Grimes, and Haim, according to Vanity Fair.

Spielberg’s daughter, Destry Spielberg, dropped her last name to pursue acting, and now goes by Destry Allyn.

Tony Barson/FilmMagic Steven Spielberg and his daughter, Destry.

Source: Town and Country Magazine

“I grew up around [the film industry], so I was like, ‘I’m going to stay away,’ but I ended up falling in love with it,” Destry Allyn told Town and Country Magazine in a 2018 interview.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Source: Town and Country Magazine

Some of Spielberg’s children have had small roles in some of his films, such as when

In 2017 film “The Post,” Sawyer Spielberg played a “plaza protester” and Sasha Spielberg played a “women with package.”

Spielberg is the stepfather of actress Jessica Capshaw, his wife’s daughter from a previous marriage.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kate Capshaw, Steven Spielberg, and Jessica Capshaw.

Source: People

Jessica Capshaw is an actress known for her role as Arizona Robbins in the medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Source: IMDb

Spielberg is also the godfather of two Hollywood superstars: Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Steve Granitz/WireImage Drew Barrymore, Steven Spielberg, and Gwyneth Paltrow in 1999.

Source: Vanity Fair

Barrymore acted in Spielberg’s “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” when she was just seven years old. Spielberg became her godparent when she was a teenager.

Universal Pictures/IMDb

Source: Vanity Fair

Paltrow, who had a small role in Spielberg’s 1991 movie “Hook,” is also his goddaughter.

AP Photo/Matt Sayles Steven Spielberg and Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2012 Academy Awards.

Source: IMDb

Spielberg and his wife live in Pacific Palisades, an upscale residential neighbourhood with ocean views and hiking trails.

Shutterstock/Jon Bilous

Source: Patch, Compass

Their home is a tile-roofed stucco mansion they bought in the late 1990s. It sits on a three-acre hillside and counts “Gone with the Wind” producer David O. Selznick and actor Cary Grant among its former owners.

Getty Images

Source: Architectural Digest

Spielberg and his wife have accumulated a sizable real-estate portfolio across the country.

In 1989, they bought a property in Malibu and later bought an adjacent property in 2000 for a total of $US6.57 million. They sold the spread for $US26 million in 2015.

The Spielbergs own a vacation home in Georgica Pond, a coveted area of the Hamptons in New York.

Getty Images The Spielbergs’ home in East Hampton.

Source: Curbed

Their Hamptons neighbours reportedly include Beyoncé and Jay-Z and billionaire Ronald Perelman.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Source: Architectural Digest

In the late 1990s, President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton spent at least two weekends at the Spielbergs’ Hamptons home.

Reuters Kate Capshaw, Steven Spielberg, Bill Clinton, and Hillary Clinton say goodbye at the airport after the Clintons spent the weekend at the Spielbergs’ house in the Hamptons.

Source: Reuters

Spielberg has also owned property in New York City.

JJFarq/Shutterstock Manhattan’s Tribeca neighbourhood.

Source: Curbed

At one point, he owned a condo in the trendy Tribeca neighbourhood in a star-studded building that has counted Taylor Swift, Orlando Bloom, and Peter Jackson among its celebrity residents.

Google Maps Steven Spielberg and other celebrities including Taylor Swift and Orlando Bloom have lived at 155 Franklin Street in Tribeca.

Source: Curbed

Spielberg has been known to cruise the world on his yacht, stopping in locations including Portofino, Italy, Shanghai, and Hawaii.

The director bought a yacht called The Seven Seas for $US184 million, but in 2015 he put the 282-foot vessel up for sale because it wasn’t big enough, according to the Daily Mail.

Spielberg has been seen driving around Los Angeles in a Tesla Model S …

Getty Images

Source: Daily Mail

… and he’s reportedly an avid video game player in his spare time.

AP Photo/Branimir Kvartuc Shigeru Miyamoto, left, known as the Spielberg of video games, having created Mario and the Legend of Zelda, plays on a Wii with Steven Spielberg in 2006.

Source: Den of Geek

Over the years, Spielberg’s films have earned him more than 190 awards and more than 200 nominations.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Spielberg with his award for ‘The Adventures of Tintin’ at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2012.

Source: IMDb

He won his first Oscar for 1993’s “Schindler’s List,” which won both Best Picture and Best Director.

AP Photo Harrison Ford, Steven Spielberg, and Clint Eastwood at the 1994 Academy Awards.

Source: IMDb

He went on to win another Oscar for “Saving Private Ryan,” as well as nominations for “War Horse,” “Lincoln,” and “The Post.”

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP Spielberg, Meryl Streep, and Tom Hanks at the premiere of ‘The Post.’

Source: IMDb

He was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2003.

Shutterstock/Featureflash Photo Agency

Source: HWOF

And in 2015, Spielberg was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama.

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Source: CNN

Spielberg is Jewish and has spoken publicly about how he was bullied for his religion as a child.

AP Photo/Reed Saxon Steven Spielberg, third from left, director of the 1993 World War II epic ‘Schindler’s List,’ and five survivors of the Holocaust.

It’s partially what led him to found the USC Shoah Foundation in 1994 to videotape and preserve interviews with Holocaust survivors and witnesses. The foundation has collected 115,000 hours of video testimony.

