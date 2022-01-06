Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha announces her engagement with a proposal photo sneakily taken by her director dad

Steven Spielberg and his daughter Sasha Spielberg. Gregg DeGuire/Stringer/Getty Images

Actress Sasha Spielberg is engaged to musician and restaurant manager Harry McNally.

Her engagement ring features a large round diamond atop a silver band, as seen in photos she posted.

Sasha’s dad, director Steven Spielberg, was also there to film the proposal.

Sasha Spielberg rang in the new year with an engagement, and she had the ultimate videographer to capture her proposal: her dad — legendary director Steven Spielberg.

The 31-year-old actress, who is known for her roles in movies like “Terminal” and “The Art of Getting By,” announced the milestone via Instagram on Wednesday. She included three photos in the post, the first of which showed her standing on a beach with her hands near her face. It was taken the morning after Harry McNally, who works as a musician, music-video director, and restaurant manager, proposed.

You can also see Sasha’s engagement ring in the photo. Apeksha Kothari, the COO of diamond search engine Rare Carat, described the ring to Insider as “truly classic and stunning.”

It seemingly features a “round, brilliant-cut center diamond” that’s between three and four carats, according to Kothari, and “tapered baguette side stones set in a white-gold or platinum setting.”

A post shared by Sasha Spielberg (@sashaspielberg)

Because the diamonds “are all very bright, white, and clean,” Kothari believes they’re of “very high color and clarity grades.”

“I’d estimate the ring to cost around the $150,000 mark,” she added.

Sasha also included a photo of herself and her fiancé embracing next to a Christmas tree moments after the proposal.

“Unbeknownst to Harry, my dad was secretly filming. Classic,” Sasha wrote.

Sasha Spielberg shared this screenshot of a video her father took during her proposal. Sasha Spielberg/Instagram

Prior to Sasha’s post, her fiance’s father — famous restaurateur Keith McNally — celebrated their engagement with an Instagram post of his own.

“When Harry (McNally) Proposed to Sasha (Spielberg) on New Year’s Eve She……..said Yes!” he wrote.

A post shared by Keith McNally (@keithmcnallynyc)

Sasha and Harry began dating in late November 2020. As the actress revealed in her latest Instagram post, she seemingly knew from day one that he was the man for her.

“I’m gonna marry Harry!” a diary entry she wrote on November 12, 2020 — the day of the couple’s first date — reads.

A diary entry Sasha Spielberg wrote in November 2020. Sasha Spielberg/Instagram