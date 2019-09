The viral campaign is no longer a novelty when it comes to selling big tentpole films — they’re everywhere.



But that only means marketing execs are putting even more thought to the originality — and obscurity — of their secret, intriguing images.

Case in point: these six films.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.