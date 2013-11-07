Director Steven Soderbergh Transformed The Lower East Side Into 1900 NYC Today [PHOTOS]

Jennifer Michalski
Steven SoderberghStephen Lovekin/GettyDirector Steven Soderbergh came out of ‘retirement’ to create old school NYC.

New York City’s Lower East Side went back in time today — all the way back to the early 1900s.

Producer and director Steven Soderbergh has been busy transforming the neighbourhood for his latest project, “The Knick.” Starring Clive Owen, the Cinemax miniseries tells the story of the Knickerbocker Hospital during the 1900s.

Soderbergh, who is technically in retirement, is planning to direct every episode of the “The Knick.”

With horse-drawn carriages, men in top hats, and dirt roads, the Lower East Side’s Broome and Orchard streets are almost unrecognizable.

Take a look at photos and videos from today:

