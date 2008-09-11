Steven Soderbergh's Four-Hour "Che" Finally Bought By IFC

Nearly four months after Steven Soderbergh’s massively long biopic, Che, debuted at Cannes, the film has finally found a North American distributor. After rumours that Mark Cuban’s Magnolia was going to pick it up, the four-hour film was grabbed by IFC.



This is a major coup for the digital-friendly indie, which fended off better-known specialty divisions such as Sony Pictures Classics and Fox Searchlight. IFC’s innovative day-and-date release strategy–in which its films run in theatres and on demand simultaneously–may also help attract an audience. After all, it’s much easier to watch a four-hour drama if you can fast-forward through the boring parts.

Variety: IFC Films has picked up all North American distribution rights to Steven Soderbergh‘s two-part “Che,” starring Benicio Del Toro, after Soderbergh tweaked and trimmed the two companion films post-Cannes.

IFC will release the epic Che Guevera biopic–which screened at the Toronto Film Fest this week–for a one-week qualifying awards run in December. Companion films will play in New York and Los Angeles.

In January, “Che” will be released through IFC In theatres, the company’s day-and-date distribution platform, meaning the biopic will be available at the same time in theatres and via video-on-demand. It also will be funneled through IFC’s exclusive video rental deal with Blockbuster Video…

After “Che” debuted to mixed reaction at Cannes, Soderbergh’s ambitious project was expected to go to Magnolia for domestic release.

