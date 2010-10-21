Renegade Flight Attendant Steven Slater Just Got Off On An Insanity Plea

Gus Lubin
Steven Slater

Jet Blue’s renegade flight attendant Steven Slater just got off without jail time by pleading insanity, according to NY Post.

Slater was facing a vicious prosecutor from the DA who claimed the flight attendant jeopardized lives and caused vast costs for the airport when he confronted a passenger, grabbed a beer and slid down the emergency chute of a parked plane.

Slater plead guilty to two counts of criminal mischief and agreed to attend a year of jail time and substance-abuse treatment, citing unspecified mental health problems. He will also pay JetBlue $10,000 to replace the chute.

For angry service workers everywhere, for whom Slater was a hero, this amounts to legal recognition that customers can drive you crazy.

