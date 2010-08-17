Steven Slater Gets Offer To Host Reality TV Show About Quitting

Photo: Sam Spratt, for Gawker Media
From TMZ:TMZ has learned JetBlue‘s most famous beverage slinger Steven Slater has a reality show offer on the table … and the hook — helping people quit their jobs.
According to well-placed industry sources … Stone Entertainment – a powerhouse in the reality TV world — is going after Slater to host a show in which various disgruntled workers quit their jobs in extravagant ways.
Of course, the offer is likely contigent on his not having staged the whole thing, which is looking increasingly likely.
