Here's Microsoft's Most Important Executive Riding The Surface Tablet As A Skateboard

To underscore the fact that Microsoft’s Surface is extremely sturdy, Windows boss Steven Sinofsky slapped a pair of skateboard trucks and soft longboard wheels on the tablet and rode it around a little bit.



Here’s the photo he tweeted of himself trying to shred on the Surface. Since he runs Windows, which is Microsoft’s most important product, he’s probably the company’s most important employee, which is why he’s protecting his noggin with a helmet:

Couldn’t resist taking it out for a spin… #surface twitter.com/stevesi/status… — Steven Sinofsky (@stevesi) October 16, 2012

For what it’s worth, this has been done with the original iPad. But this was by real skateboarders who rode it on a mini ramp:

