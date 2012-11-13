The Best Profile You'll Read On Steven Sinofsky, The Windows Boss Suddenly Leaving Microsoft

Photo: Microsoft

Editor’s note: In a huge surprise, Microsoft announced the exit of Steven Sinofsky this evening. Sinofsky is the man who led development of Windows 8, Microsoft’s most important product. In anticipation of that release, we originally published this profile in February 2012, in anticipation of Windows 8. It’s still the best portrait of SInofsky you’ll find on the Internet, and we think it’s worth another read tonight.



It was summer 2009.

Microsoft had just shipped the final code for Windows 7 to PC manufacturers, who had begun burning it onto the tens of millions of new computers that would ship that Christmas.

It should have been a triumphant moment for Steven Sinofsky.

In just over three years of running Windows, Sinofsky and his team had managed to clean up the worst messes in Windows Vista, add some new features and a fresh coat of paint, and — most importantly — get it out the door on time, before the holiday season.

The branding was refreshingly simple, a throwback to the early days of Microsoft: Windows 7. The early reviews were glowing. PC-makers were cautiously optimistic about a good holiday season after the disaster of 2008. Big business customers, who had mostly skipped Vista and stayed on XP, were starting to talk about upgrading.

Best of all, Steve Ballmer had just promoted Sinofsky to President — a title that Ballmer himself held for three years before becoming CEO.

But he was already planning Microsoft’s next moves.

A few months later*, a former Microsoft exec tells us, Sinofsky was standing in front of the Windows team at the Seattle Convention centre, reading a press release from the future.

Sinofsky speaks to Microsoft employees at the Windows 7 launch party.

Photo: AtOMiCNebula via Flickr

He knew that Windows was in serious danger. The iPhone had kicked off a smartphone revolution that was making the PC less relevant, and Apple had announced a new tablet computer called the iPad — an idea that Microsoft had been kicking around for almost a decade.Only this Apple tablet would not be like a Mac. It would be like an iPhone — long battery life, big touch screen, and tens of thousands of apps that were so easy to install a five-year-old child could do it.

Sinofsky’s press release described a completely reimagined version of Windows that would make the PC more approachable, easier to use, and more fun. “Radically human,” he called it.

Tomorrow, Microsoft will deliver the first consumer preview of Windows 8, giving everybody a chance to see how it looks and works. Based on early demonstrations so far, it will be exactly what was promised — a completely different and much more approachable version of Windows. And it will come out exactly on time, later this year.

But that’s no surprise — Steven Sinofsky is known for delivering exactly what he promises, and always on time.

He’s also an extremely polarising figure. Stubborn. Secretive. Dictatorial.

Several people we spoke with for this article claim Sinofsky’s influence and personality drove them out of the company. Another former employee called him a “cancer.” Others used much ruder words than that.

But even his biggest detractors admit he’s brilliant when it comes to shipping complicated, high-quality software on a regular, predictable schedule. This has earned him the trust and respect of both Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.

So love him or hate him, most people who know Microsoft agree.

Unless Windows 8 is a failure, Steven Sinofsky will be the next CEO of the company.

*Update: Microsoft says that there was no large meeting to discuss the future of Windows in summer 2009, as our sources said. However, Microsoft acknowledges such a meeting happened in spring 2010. The story has been updated.

THE SINOFSKY TAKEOVER

Photo: Microsoft

The takeover has already begun.

Some trace it back to a 2009 retreat for Microsoft executives, where Steven Sinofsky gave a presentation on how he runs the Windows group.

Steve Ballmer had often told other leaders they needed to “align” with the Windows team, since Windows is still the product that drives most of Microsoft’s business. A lot of them were confused about what this meant, especially since Sinofsky had taken over Windows development in 2006.

So Sinofsky told them how he does things.

Plan first, then build. Eliminate most middle management. Deliver exactly what you promise, exactly on time.

“I know that it was not well received by many,” one former Microsoft exec tells us, “because people were much more accustomed to the less structured approach that … other key Windows leaders had enabled for the prior two decades.”

Sinofsky’s methods have since become standard throughout the company. That’s true even for products that he has never run, like Bing search and database software.

It’s not clear whether these methods were imposed from the top or adopted willingly. But several people told us that Sinofsky is close to Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, and his methods have been proven to work for Windows and Office, Microsoft’s two biggest products.

So it’s easy to see how other execs might feel compelled to follow the Sinofsky way, even without a direct order from on high.

Eventually, the word trickled down: One former manager in the online group told us that he was required to read and understand Sinofsky’s internal blog posts, and his team was expected to do things Sinofsky’s way.

Several former Microsoft people claim that Sinofsky’s growing influence is a big reason many senior execs and engineers have left in the last three years — not because Steve Ballmer fired them for poor performance, and not because they disagreed over fine points of strategy.

One said that computer engineers view coding as both an art and a science. A lot of them were pissed off at having somebody else dictate their art to them.

WINDOWS PHONE IS NEXT



Most recently, Sinofsky’s influence has been extended to Microsoft’s mobile platform: Windows Phone.

Until 2010, Microsoft’s mobile phone software was part of the Entertainment & Devices group, like the Xbox and Zune. It was considered a consumer product, and ran on different underlying technology than Windows.

About a year ago, Microsoft decided to align the two groups more closely.

One former exec tells us that the decision was shared with mobile leader Andy Lees, who made his disagreement known. Microsoft decided to keep Lees in charge to complete a critical software update (“Mango”) and seal the Nokia partnership, then replace him with Terry Myerson, who is a Sinofsky protégé and has been leading development for Windows phone since 2009. That change happened in December.

This story has been disputed. Two people who left the Windows Phone team since then say they saw no signs that Sinofsky is in charge. Officially, Myerson reports to Ballmer, not Sinofsky. (Microsoft had no comment.)

But another person who left Microsoft last year told us that he had heard back in 2010 that Sinofsky would eventually take charge of Windows Phone. This person speculates that Microsoft will wait to make the move until after Windows 8 to avoid distracting the Windows team — and because a lot of engineers on the Windows Phone team had moved from Windows a few years ago in large part to escape Sinofsky.

Sure enough, after we spoke to these sources, news leaked that the next version of Windows Phone would be based on the same kernel and core technology as Windows 8, and would come out around the same time.

Sinofsky may not end up formally in charge of Windows Phone, meaning he won’t control its personnel or budget. But Windows Phone is already using his development methods, and will soon be using the core technology that he controls.

One former Windows Phone employee told us, “As Ballmer likes to say, ‘Windows is the air we breathe.’ It’s hard to avoid connecting with the Windows team … That’s been the case since Sinofsky became president.”

HOW DID HE END UP IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT?

Sinofsky’s rise to power started with earning the trust of Bill Gates.

Sinofsky was born in New York and spent most of his childhood in Orlando, Florida. He graduated from Cornell University with honours, then got his master’s in computer science from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1989.

Then he went straight to work at Microsoft.

When he arrived, it immediately felt like home. He writes in a blog post from 2005:

“It was incredibly cool when I showed up at Microsoft—I was 23 years old and ready to go to work. I had no friends in Seattle. My family was 3000 miles away. I lived in an apartment within walking distance from Microsoft that had a pool where beautiful people hung out. I had disposable income for the first time in my life. I was ready to be one of those cool people on Melrose Place, except I quickly found out that the work at Microsoft was way cooler than sitting by the pool … It was our own Melrose Place, but with C++ code instead of an advertising agency. It had COMDEX instead of Venice Beach.”

Bill Gates, around the time Sinofsky was working for him.

Photo: AP

A few years after he started, Sinofsky got a big break when Bill Gates chose him to be one of his technical assistants. There, the two formed a bond of trust that persists to this day.

In 1994, on a visit back to his alma mater, Sinofsky was stuck at Cornell during a snowstorm. While he was there, he saw how Cornell was taking advantage of the Internet with email for undergraduates and online course listings.

He dashed off an email to Gates with the subject line “Cornell is WIRED!” emphasising how important the Internet was becoming.

Sinofsky’s email kicked off a chain of events that eventually led Bill Gates to write his famous “Internet Tidal Wave” memo in 1995. That memo caused every Microsoft product group to start building Internet connections into their products and paved the way for Internet Explorer to be bundled into Windows, kicking off the consumer Internet revolution. (It also kicked off the antitrust lawsuit that would mire Microsoft for almost 10 years in the late 1990s).

Later, when Sinofsky took over the Office group, his ability to get product releases out on time made him indispensable.

One former Microsoft employee recalls a time when Sinofsky was being particularly stubborn about doing what Gates wanted the Office group to do. Gates brought up the possibility of replacing him.

This former employee, who heard the conversation, says, “The pushback was that Office was so important from a revenue standpoint, and Steven was so important to Office delivering that revenue, that they couldn’t fire him.”

Eventually, Gates came around to that point of view. Sinofsky is now almost untouchable, and has occasionally used that status to get his way.

A different former employee tells us that Sinofsky once threatened to quit when he wasn’t given a desired assignment. Gates said that he couldn’t imagine Microsoft without Steven. As consolation, Microsoft’s leadership at the time put some other products under Sinofsky’s control.

Steve Ballmer also trusts Sinofsky because he’s demonstrated an ability to deliver updates to his products on a very tight three year schedule.

Here’s why that matters so much.

Microsoft’s business depends on big companies buying long-term licence agreements — at least $20 billion of Microsoft’s more than $70 billion a year comes from these agreements. These deals tend to run on a three year cycle, and include the right to upgrade to new product versions that come out during that term.

If Microsoft fails to deliver a new version of the product within three years — as happened with Windows Vista and has happened with other products, like SQL Server — customers wonder “why did we buy a licence agreement?” That makes selling renewals and upgrades a lot harder the next time around.

This is Ballmer’s bread and butter. He is said to know and understand almost every aspect of Microsoft’s licensing rules, and exactly how changes are going to affect revenues in any given product group.

Most executives at Microsoft are "Bill people" or "Steve people." Sinofsky is both.

WHAT WOULD MICROSOFT LOOK LIKE UNDER SINOFSKY?

Even his biggest detractors admit that Sinofsky has world-class skills when it comes to delivering high quality, massive scale software projects on time. One critic called him a “genius.” Another admitted he was “brilliant.”

Holding up 7 fingers for Windows 7. Or maybe that’s a 52 — the age he’ll probably be when Steve Ballmer retires.

Photo: Fukapon via Flickr

Brad Silverberg, who led the Windows group for part of the 1990s before leaving to start VC firm Ignition Partners, is a supporter.

“He’s a brilliant guy when it comes to leading a process and shipping on a regular schedule. He did a great job coming over to Windows, cleaning up the mess that was Vista, and turning that into Windows 7, which has been a huge success.”

Another former executive says that Sinofsky is exactly what Microsoft needs.

“Steven devised a strategy to return to excellence. Period. It makes people uncomfortable, but I think the results speak for themselves. Most people cannot imagine the scale and complexity of that project [Windows]. It is building the fucking pyramids. It is the digital equivalent of one of the world’s wonders.”

So what is the Sinofsky way, exactly? Here are some hallmarks:

Quality and predictability over features. Sinofsky values quality releases and timing over adding features. If a feature is taking too long to get right, Sinofsky will cut it — even if it’s a feature that customers have demanded or that competitors already have.

Because timing is so important, Sinofsky has no tolerance for underlings who overpromise and underdeliver. Or, for that matter, the opposite — if you deliver more than you said you would, he’ll assume you were softpadding your expectations to look better, and ask you to be more accurate next time.

Predictability is king.

Data driven. One person who used to be part of Microsoft Research told us that Sinofsky hates the small focus groups that a lot of other Microsoft product leaders use to design products.

“He’s a champion of large-scale data projects,” this person says. “This is commonplace on the Web, where everything’s on the server side and you can track everything on the Web, but in packaged software it’s actually quite unorthodox.”

This is seen in Sinofsky’s love of Watson, a Microsoft technology that tracks the errors users are seeing, then lets users report those errors back to Microsoft.In his book “One Strategy,” Sinofsky calls Watson “simply the biggest innovation in computer science in the last 10 years. I don’t say that lightly and I mean computer science.”

The “triad.” This is probably the biggest change, and the one that has caused the most conflict.

At Microsoft, software development is organised into three functions: developers who write code, testers who test it, and program managers who determine specs.

Previously, employees in these three functions all reported to “feature leaders.” These feature leaders coordinated all the features so they were finished at the same time and worked properly together. They reported to a product leader, who in turn would report to a product group leader, and so on up the chain.

Sinofsky at the launch of Windows 7 in Japan.

Photo: Microsoft

Under Sinofsky, most of these mid-level managers are gone. Basically, dev, test, and program management all report up to the senior leader of the product, or in some cases the senior leader of the entire product group — like Sinofsky.

Sinofsky has been clear about his distaste for too much middle management. As he put it in a 2005 blog post: “We’ve built SharePoint from the ground up within our team, and done so without any middle managers coming in and trying to gum things up. “

This may sound great from the outside — Microsoft’s bloated bureaucracy was one reason why the company got so slow.

But it eliminated opportunities for career advancement and gave more power to the executives who were already in the most senior positions. That has driven a lot of experienced people out of the company.

As one former engineer explains, there’s no role in a Sinofsky organisation for architects who think about strategy — if you don’t want to manage people, you have to write code, test products, or come up with specs. “So at the upper tier, people are under severe pressure to find roles they consider appropriate. That’s what’s driving a lot of senior guys away.”

Another former Microsoftie told us that Amazon, in particular, is benefiting from this migration.

Agile but not “agile.” In a lot of ways, the Sinofsky method is the polar opposite of the “agile” software development method used by Facebook, Amazon, and many tech companies viewed as innovative.

Agile development organizes groups into small teams — as small as two people — each of which works on a specific backlog associated with the product. As those backlogs are eliminated, the product slowly comes together. Teams move quickly from task to task, taking no longer than a few weeks and sometimes shifting in mid-stream, and can be broken down and recompiled with different members.

The Sinofsky method is quite different: A product leader sets the product vision early on, then large teams set off on a well-defined course to reach that vision. It’s more “measure twice, cut once” with “very discrete stages,” says a former exec who approves of his methods.Sinofsky doesn’t have much patience for people who complain his methods aren’t “agile” enough.

In one blog post, he explains how the Office team decided to build a note-taking application, OneNote, without seeking meetings or approval from any outsiders.

“If you have an organisation that can develop a brand new product and bring it to market in 2 years without any ‘approval’ then I would say this is an agile organisation. On the other hand, if you proposed something that didn’t get built by the organisation then I can assure you that you will quickly become a spokesperson for why the organisation lacks agility. “