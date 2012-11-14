A Simple Illustration That Shows How Steven Sinofsky Wasn't A Team Player

Steven Sinofsky is out at Microsoft because he was reportedly clashing with other top executives.



Todd Bishop at Geekwire picked up on the perfect illustration of how Sinofsky stood apart from the rest of Microsoft’s executives.

When Microsoft launched Kinect, its motion-based gaming system, the executive bio page was changed so it was all Kinect avatars. Well, almost all. Sinofsky didn’t change his image. Instead he went with a Windows logo.

We don’t know why, but Bishop, who knows Microsoft well, writes: “Whatever the reason, for me it symbolized Sinofsky’s reputation inside Microsoft — focused intently on controlling the success of his own division, and not all that interested in playing along with the rest of the company.”

