Steven Sinofsky Is The New Steve Jobs

Don’t laugh. I’m quite serious.



Yesterday during the Day 1 BUILD developer conference keynote, Steven Sinofsky delivered one of the most inspiring new Windows introductions ever. He was energetic and engaging. He honed in on key product benefits — and that’s tough to do with Windows because of the breadth of supporting third-party products and connection to Microsoft stuff like Windows Phone 7.5 or Live services. He spoke aspirationally and convincingly about Windows 8’s benefits to developers and their customers. Apple Chairman Steve Jobs couldn’t have done better. Whereas, Jobs casts the so-called “reality distortion field”, Sinofsky brought reality into focus.

