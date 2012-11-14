Steven Sinofsky Recently Got A Standing Ovation From Microsoft Employees

Microsoft’s Steven Sinofsky and his successor Julie Larson-Green

Photo: Flickr/BUILDWindows

Steven Sinofsky was either loved or hated at Microsoft. It depends on who you talk to.Employees often complained that he was overly controlling and more interested in consolidating his own personal power than in being a team player in the company



But they loved his “technical leadership.” And if you want to impress a company full of engineers, that’s how to do it.

So, at the last company meeting, Sinofsky got a standing ovation from his Windows team, says the long-time anonymous Microsoftie who writes the Mini-Microsoft blog.

That’s not surprising. Microsoft has a culture of public adoration for its larger-than-life, super rich executives. Employees cheer for CEO Steve Ballmer at company meetings like he’s a rock star but they aren’t so awed of him on job site Glassdoor where he has a 48% approval rating.

Still, Mini-Microsoft offers an interesting idea: Sinofsky, loved for his technical skill, could be more of a threat to Steve Ballmer now that he’s not employed with the company.

Here’s how Mini-Microsoft puts it:

“If you’re going to leave on a high-note, it doesn’t get much better. Mr. Sinofsky got a standing ovation from the Windows team during the Company Meeting for all that he’s done to take them on a multi-year journey to create Windows 7 and then hit the big multi-division reset button for Windows 8. He truly demonstrated technical leadership at its best.

And I don’t believe his departure rules him out at all for Microsoft CEO. In fact, I think if he stays in tech and becomes CEO of another company it makes him an even more obvious choice to come back to Microsoft as its leader.”

Don’t miss: Microsoft Is Filled With Abusive Managers And Overworked Employees, Says Tell-All Book

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.