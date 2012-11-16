Steven Sinofsky Speaks! In The Comments Of A Blog!

Steven Sinofsky

Photo: Screenshot Of Microsoft’s Surface Launch Video

Good catch by Tom Warren at The Verge.Deposed Windows leader Steven Sinofsky left a comment on the blog of former Microsoft employee Hal Berenson.



Berenson wrote a post saying Sinofsky was tearing the company apart from the inside and he was pushing out other Microsoft executives.

This has been a pretty standard explanation for why Sinofsky left. He was just not playing nicely with others, according to sources from Microsoft.

Berenson also accused Sinofsky of trying to take over the Windows Phone group. Sinofsky seems to deny this in his blog comment:

Hal. Hey there, I find myself feeling to offer some insight — relative to what you say above, I never initiated any discussions to bring together the organisations/products you describe and no one ever approached me to manage them as part of Windows 7 or 8. Basic organisation theory as described by @teyc would support the current state as a practical working model.

If we had worked together you would know that historically, very few things moved into teams I managed as (you’ve no doubt seen in internal blogs) and when they did I usually pushed back hard looking for a cross-group way to achieve the goal (in other words, decide open issues rather than force an org change to subsequently decide something). it is far better to collaborate with the org in place and avoid the disruption unless it is on a product cycle boundary and far better to plan and execute together than just organise together.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.