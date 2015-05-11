Steven Seagal turned up to support Vladimir Putin as Russia marked 70 years since winning WWII

Putin’s No 1 fan, Steven Seagal, at the parade. Picture: Getty Images

More than 300,000 Russians turned out on Saturday to commemorate the 70th anniversary of their country’s WWII victory over Germany.

And Steven Seagal.

While US President Barack Obama and almost every other Western dignitary boycotted the event, the star of classic 90s action movies “Under Siege” and “Hard to Kill” made the effort to show support for, as he has put it previously, “one of the great living world leaders”.

Seagal was photographed on Saturday among the crowd in Moscow’s Red Square. He’s a longtime fan of Russian president Vladimir Putin and is determined to keep lines open between Russia and the US.

In 2013, he used his Russian connections to arrange meetings between a U.S. congressional delegation and Russian officials.

And last August, Seagal brought his blues band to a bikers’ festival held in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula, just months after the city had been annexed from Ukraine by Russia. He brought back a souvenir, which he looked very pleased with:

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Cuba’s Raul Castro and Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe also attended the event.

An estimated 70% of Russian families lost a loved one during WWII, a total of 25 million fatalities compared to 400,000 from the US.

