Steven Romick Explains Why His Style Of Investing Is Like "Free Range Chicken"

This morning we posted about the mutual fund manager, Steven Romick, who described his style of investing to Bloomberg as being like “free range chicken.”



We were intrigued, but confused because the explanation made very little sense, so we emailed Romick.

Here’s his explanation:

“Free Range Chicken” is a throwaway comment. “Chicken” because we invest fearful of losing money. “Free range” b/c we don’t like to be put in a cage. That is we like our freedom to invest in different asset classes, industries, market caps, etc.

So now you know.

