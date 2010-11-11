Steven Roach: "I'm Scared For My Children"

Stephen Roach, the non-executive Chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia, is one of the many Wall Streeters with a very pessimistic view of the future.
Roach told CNBC yesterday:
The sad state of U.S. economic policy [keeps me awake at night]. With issues ranging from low interest rates, trillion-dollar stimulus, unemployment and under-employment, the U.S. economy is mis-managed in a way I have never seen before.
I am worried at the state of things and worried for my children.
