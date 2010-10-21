Steve Rattner: Here Is Why My Wall Street Friends Don't Like Obama

Despite everything that President Obama has done for Wall Streeters (saving their asses), Wall Streeters now hate him, says former Obama administration member Steven Rattner.



“My problem with Wall Street is that they don’t get the fact that they were part of the problem, not all of them but some 1% who went too far, and there were too much excesses.”

In part of our exclusive interview with Steven Rattner, the former car czar goes in depth on the relationship between Wall Street and Washington.

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series.

Watch Steven Rattner’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.

