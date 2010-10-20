Steven Rattner: Here Is What Ford Did Right And GM Didn't

Following in the footsteps of Ford, which has basically done a complete turnaround, GM is regrouping with new management in place and looking to regain some lost ground in the auto market.



But how did Ford escape the total collapse that GM went through and managed to survive relatively unscathed?

GM blamed the UAW, gasoline prices and the Japanese than itself for its problems; Ford took action, says former car czar Steven Rattner. Watch the exclusive interview below.

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series.

Watch Steven Rattner’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.

