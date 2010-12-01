Steven Rattner: Here's How We Bring Down Our $1.3 Trillion Deficit

How can we bring down our country’s massive $1.3 trillion budget deficit? Former “car czar” and Quadrangle co-founder Steven Rattner thinks that the Bush tax cuts eventually have to expire – still leaving us with the historically low tax rates created by the Clinton Administration.



“We have to make tough choices,” Rattner told us. “You cannot have this level of taxes and this level of spending and ever close the gap.”

