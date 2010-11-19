STEVE RATTNER ON THE KICKBACK SCANDAL: It's The Most Painful Thing That's Ever Happened To Me

Shortly after he left his post as the car czar within the Obama Administration, Steven Rattner found himself mired in a scandal involving his private equity firm Quadrangle.



Specifically, Rattner was accused of bribing a New York pension official in exchange for Quadrangle managing a part of the pension fund. Rattner settled the SEC charges this week, reportedly paying a $5 million fine and agreeing to a temporary bar from the securities industry.

In an exclusive interview, Rattner says that the investigation of his involvement in this “pay-to-play” scandal is the most painful thing he’s ever experienced throughout his (amazing) career.

This interview was taped earlier last month, before it was announced that the SEC and Andrew Cuomo are filing lawsuits against Rattner.

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series.

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.

Watch The Highlights:

