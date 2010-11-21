Steve Rattner: Individuals Investing In The Market On Their Own Are Insane

For decades, Steven Rattner has made huge investment decisions for his private equity firm Quadrangle while advising New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg on his fortune.



We asked him for his keys to investing; here’s one of them:

“I think the idea that individuals play this game (investing) at home is insane,” Rattner told us. “Would you take out your own appendix? Would you write your own will?”

