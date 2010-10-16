Steve Rattner: We Knew We Had To Fire GM Management From Day One

Steven Rattner joined the Obama administration early last year to lead a team that would advise the President in restructuring the auto industry.



During his short reign as the “car czar,” Rattner left a lasting impact on the industry that included the ousting of GM management. Rattner tells us “it was clear almost from day one” that he knew GM management had to be fired.

Rattner recently published a book about his experience in Washington and Detroit – Overhaul: An Insider’s Account of the Obama Administration’s Emergency Rescue of the Auto Industry.

In our exclusive interview with Steven Rattner, we discuss his time as the head of Obama’s task force to fix the auto industry.

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series.

Watch Steven Rattner’s Full Interview HERE >

Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.

Watch The Highlights:

