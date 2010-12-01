Steven Rattner: President Obama Has Done A Very Good Job

How has President Obama done halfway through his first term? Former “car czar” Steven Rattner thinks Obama has “done a very good job.”
Given that he has to deal with Congress AND a $1.3 trillion budget deficit – Rattner asks “What is it that people want him to do that he’s not doing?”
This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series.
Produced by Will Wei & Kamelia Angelova.
