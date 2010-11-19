Remember, Steven Rattner's Troubles Are All Tied To This Screwball Movie

Steve Rattner may face a lifetime securities ban and a $26 million fine, all for investing in the movie Chooch. Specifically, the initial claim was that a Quadrangle affilliate bought the distribution rights to the film, which was created by the brother of David Loglisci, the chief investment officer of the New York Pension Fund.



The 2003 movie tells young man from Queens who discovers the meaning of family, friends and neighbourhood, and it’s rated 3.9/10 on IMDB.

Check out the trailer:



