Why Steve Rattner Left The New York Times To Start A Career In Finance

Steven Rattner‘s illustrious career began at the New York Times where he was a reporter covering finance and the economy. However, he decided to leave his journalism career behind for a shot to work in finance.



“I started below the bottom,” Rattner told us. “I was 30-years old; my first assignment was working for a 22-year old corporate analyst.”

While it may have been a humbling experience in the beginning, Rattner loved his new career and stayed on for 26 years.

This interview is part of our Driven Leaders series.

