EXPERT: If You Were At Occupy Wall Street, Your Phone Was Probably Surveyed

Surveyed, as in, if it wasn’t shut off, the NYPD skimmed or “surveyed” most of your information, really your identity and all that goes along with it, straight off your phone.A leading privacy blogger and working member of the American Civil Liberties Union, Kade Ellis, recently took note of an obscure lecture posted to YouTube more than a month ago. At less than 900 hits (at the time this was written), this video passed well beneath the public radar.



The lecture was titled “Privacy is dead,” and private investigative expert Steven Rambam had this to say:

“I can tell you that everybody that attended an Occupy Wall Street protest, and didn’t turn their cell phone off, or put it — and sometimes even if they did — the identity of that cell phone has been logged, and everybody who was at that demonstration, whether they were arrested, not arrested, whether their photos were ID’d, whether an informant pointed them out, it’s known they were there anyway. This is routine.”

He referred to the practice as “routine.” Ellis notes that maybe that’s what the NYPD used these TARU Surveillance Systems for during the first OWS protests last year.

Rambam’s were, consequently, in response to talk about Police drones outfitted with technology that could easily “survey” phones in a given area. A “survey” would effectively give users comprehensive, real-time data on individuals, ranging from who those individuals consort with most, to where they might like to eat on any given Tuesday.

“But cell phones are now the little snitch in your pocket,” said Rambam, “Cell phones tell me where you are, what you do, who you talk to, everybody you associate with.”

Which is where Rambam gets even spookier.

The government (the NYPD, NSA, etc.) is “amateur” compared to big business, according to Rambam.

“Your privacy today isn’t being invaded by big brother — it’s being invaded by big marketer,” said Rambam.

Drone use by those other than defence firms seems to be peaking at the same time arms sales look to double in the next year. Even the FAA can’t clear airspace fast enough, and though as of yet most of the clearance requirements are for police, journalists, farmers, photographers, and surely the Applers, Googlers and WalMarters of the world will want to get in on the biz too.

Maybe Rambam is right, though Ellis and the ACLU always disagree, maybe privacy is dead.

