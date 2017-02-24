Here's what the signature on US dollar bills will soon look like

There’s a new signature coming to US dollar bills.

In addition to talking about tax reform, economic growth, and the stock market in an interview with CNBC, new Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin debuted his signature that will go on the US currency.

Mnuchin said that he has switched up his signature in order to make it more legible for the currency, showing CNBC anchor Becky Quick the old and newly overhauled signature.

The Treasury secretary said that an associate told him he needed to re-do his signature after seeing him sign a menu.

The signature will go on the bottom right of all newly minted bills, replacing former Treasury secretary Jack Lew’s name.

Here’s a look (The top signature is Mnuchin’s old one, the bottom signature is the new one):

