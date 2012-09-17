This Convicted Ponzi Scheme Lawyer Never Should Have Asked For Letters Of Recommendation

A lawyer convicted for helping disgraced Ponzi schemer Scott Rothstein never should have asked former colleagues to save him from the judge’s wrath.



When Steven Lippman pleaded guilty to conspiring to help Rothstein break federal election laws, he asked former colleagues to write him letters of recommendation, hoping they would convince the judge to go easy on him.

No such luck.

Fort Lauderdale defence attorney Harris Solomon wrote that he doesn’t believe there is anything positive to say about Lippman, calling him an “arrogant lawyer,” the Sun Sentinel reported Friday.

Above The Law has the entire blistering letter:

Photo: via Above The Law

Lippman was sentenced to three years in prison, fined $15,000 and ordered to pay $179,000 in restitution, Bloomberg reported Friday.

