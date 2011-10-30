BUSTED: Employees At Law Firm Mocked Foreclosed On Homeowners At Halloween Party

Photo: NYT

This is going to be very awkward for the law firm Steven J. Baum.NYT columnist Joe Nocera has just posted pictures from last year’s Halloween party, where employees mocked foreclosed-on homeowners by dressing up as homeless foreclosees among other things.



What’s doubly bad about mocking the unfortunate is that Steven J. Baum is a law firm that handles mortgage issues for all the major banks.

As Nocera notes, these images are from the 2010 party, but somehow that probably won’t get the firm off the hook.

Click here to see the rest of the images and Nocera’s column >

