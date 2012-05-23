This Couple Lived In A Tugboat For A Year So They Could Save Up To Buy A Home

When he graduated from the University of North Carolina in 2005, Harrell wasn't sure what to do.

The debt wasn't exorbitant--only $10,000 in car loans and $20,000 in student loans--but his bachelor lifestyle wasn't helping his bottom line.

Between eating out nightly and blowing money on a luxury loft in Downtown Denver, Harrell had little to show for himself or his fledgling web development business.

'It just felt like for the amount of space that the place was (700 sq. feet) and with the housing market crashing, the loft wasn't worth it,' he told the site. 'I was really fed up.'