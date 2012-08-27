Wake For Empire State Building Shooting Victim Scheduled For Early This Week

Jeffrey Johnson (left), Steven Ercolino (right)

Photo: NBC 4 New York

A Mass honouring the man who died in Friday’s shooting outside the Empire State Building is scheduled for Wednesday in White Plains, N.Y.His wake has been scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, also in White Plains, NBC New York reported Monday.



Ercolino was killed Friday when a disgruntled ex-coworker later identified as Jeffrey Johnson shot him five times outside the Empire State Building.

Ercolino, a dedicated fan of the Jets, Mets, Knicks, and Rangers, graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 1992 with a business administration degree, The Journal News reported Sunday.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Ivette Rivera, his parents, two brothers, and a sister.

