Stephen Colbert Rips On Lloyd Blankfein

Courtney Comstock

On Stephen Colbert’s show, The Colbert Report, Wednesday night, he poked fun at Lloyd Blankfein.

The jokester was talking about the hot topic, the for-profit college (alleged) scam:

“You know it’s a quality education because you get what you pay for. For instance, a massage therapy certificate at a community college could cost $520, while a similar certificate at a for-profit university can cost up to $14,000.”

He referenced an investigation which found undercover students at for-profit colleges were encouraged to commit outright fraud.

Colbert’s response:

“Deceptive practices – big deal! I say caveat emptor, which, according to my online Latin degree, means ‘Soup of the Day*.'”

Plus, he says in the universities’ uh, defence, these schools are owned by reputable companies, like Goldman Sachs (which owns 38% of the second-largest online college and has been blamed by a stripper for destroying her life because of it).

And that’s when he brought Blankfein into it, asking:

“Who better than economics Prof. Blankfein to teach our kids about financial ruin?”

*Caveat emptor means, “Let the buyer beware.”

