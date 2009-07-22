Steven Chu's Facebook Page Confirms It: He's A Scientific Dreamboat

The Department of Energy put out a press release alerting the world that its chief, Steven Chu, has a public Facebook page, “to highlight the potential of groundbreaking research to take giant leaps forward in solving the energy crisis.”
Neat!
We skipped over there, and like anyone using Facebook, we got sucked into clicking through his photos. What do you think? Steven Chu, pretty cute, in that nerdy, scientific way, right?
Click on the picture below for more pictures of the Chu.
