Steven Chu: Quit Bellyaching And Just Pass The Damn Energy Bill

The massive energy bill that’s being kicked around in the House has plenty of critics from each and every side of the aisle and environmental debate. Some people say the 17% emissions reduction target is too weak, while others say it’s too tough.



To both of those groups, Steven Chu says, ‘shut up, and just get the damn thing passed.’

Bloomberg: “I would like to see a climate bill passed, a 17 per cent by 2020, rather than waiting for something better a year down the road or two years down the road,” Chu said in an interview yesterday. “I would rather frankly see something happen this year, for a lot of reasons, including getting other countries to move as soon as possible.”

…”I know there’s some people who said, ‘It’s so far from being perfect, we don’t want it,'” said Chu. “I’m not in that camp.”

“As we more learn more about the science, learn more about other things, we can make adjustments,” Chu said. “Rather than quibble about whether it’s 20 per cent or 17 or 15 per cent, let’s just get it going.”

