Steven Chu On The Importance Of Efficiency (VIDEO)

Paul Kedrosky dug up this clip of DOE Chief Steven Chu speaking at MIT. You’ll want to skip the eight minute intro Mr. Chu receives to listen to the man speak.



He makes the convincing argument that we are in “nervous times” with the planet heating up, but innovation and efficiency can help us cut back on our energy usage. Well worth a watch, if you have an hour to spare.



